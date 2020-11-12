Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 13 November

Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Neither side has played since October, although Connah's Quay were one of the four clubs which were allowed to play during Wales' national lockdown. Champions Nomads have slipped down to third in the table and are six points behind leaders New Saints, but with a game in hand while Caernarfon are sixth and without a win in three games.

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 19;45 GMT: Cardiff Met ended a run of four straight defeats before the lockdown with victory against Flint and are currently ninth, a point behind eighth-placed Aberystwyth, who won 2-1 at Cyncoed last season.

Saturday, 14 November

Bala Town v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Bala drew both their games during the firebreak, including last Saturday's 1-1 at home to leaders New Saints, who they trail by five points. Penybont are fifth following four wins from five games.

Cefn Druids P-P Haverfordwest County: Haverfordwest County's Cymru Premier game at Cefn Druids on Saturday has been postponed after a Bluebirds player tested positive for Covid-19.

Newtown v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: Newtown are without a win in four games and are 10th in the table with only goal difference putting them one place above Flint, who have lost their last six games and are in the relegation zone.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 17:15 GMT: A win and a draw during the firebreak saw New Saints establish a five point lead at the top of table while Barry, who are fourth, are winless in three games. Gavin Chesterfield's side won 1-0 at Park Hall last season.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 15 November

Abergavenny WFC v Port Talbot Town; 14;00 GMT

Swansea City v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff Met University v Cardiff City; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed LFC v Cascade YC; 14:00 GMT