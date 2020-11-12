European Championship Qualifying - Group D
GeorgiaGeorgia0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia1

Georgia 0-1 North Macedonia: Visitors qualify for first major tournament

Last updated on .From the section European Football

North Macedonia win
North Macedonia have never reached a major tournament before.

North Macedonia qualified for a major tournament for the first time as they beat Georgia in a play-off to reach Euro 2020.

Known as Macedonia until 2019, the country made history when 37-year-old Goran Pandev poked in an historic goal for his team.

Ranked 65th in the world, they reached the play-offs after finishing top of Nations League Group D4.

They will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria in Group C next summer.

Both countries had entered qualifying for every major tournament since Euro 1996 without success.

Pandev's winner came 11 minutes into the second half as North Macedonia increased the tempo of the game after Georgia had the better chances in the first half.

Line-ups

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 4KashiaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJigauriat 88'minutes
  • 23DvaliSubstituted forDavitashviliat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Kankava
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 10OkriashviliBooked at 78mins
  • 21GviliaSubstituted forPapunashviliat 80'minutes
  • 8QazaishviliSubstituted forKhocholavaat 90+2'minutes
  • 13KacharavaSubstituted forLobjanidzeat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Khocholava
  • 6Daushvili
  • 9Lobjanidze
  • 11Lobzhanidze
  • 12Makaridze
  • 14Grigalava
  • 15Aburjania
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 18Davitashvili
  • 19Papunashvili
  • 20Jigauri
  • 22Navalovski

North Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 2Bejtulai
  • 14Velkovski
  • 6Musliu
  • 13RistovskiSubstituted forZajkovat 89'minutes
  • 16NikolovBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKostadinovat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forSpirovskiat 67'minutes
  • 8Alioski
  • 21Elmas
  • 23NestorovskiBooked at 82minsSubstituted forTrickovskiat 89'minutes
  • 10Pandev

Substitutes

  • 3Totre
  • 7Trickovski
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 11Kostadinov
  • 12Bogatinov
  • 15Zajkov
  • 18Stojanovski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 22Siskovski
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia 0, North Macedonia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia 0, North Macedonia 1.

  3. Booking

    Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Davit Khocholava replaces Valeri Qazaishvili.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Zuriko Davitashvili replaces Lasha Dvali.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia).

  9. Post update

    Stefan Spirovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, North Macedonia. Gjoko Zajkov replaces Stefan Ristovski.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, North Macedonia. Ivan Trickovski replaces Ilija Nestorovski.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Jambul Jigauri replaces Guram Kashia.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Elguja Lobjanidze (Georgia).

  14. Post update

    Darko Velkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgi Papunashvili (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaba Kankava.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, North Macedonia. Tihomir Kostadinov replaces Boban Nikolov.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Booking

    Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England87013763121
2Czech Rep85031311215
3Kosovo83231316-311
4Bulgaria8134617-116
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013072321
2Netherlands86112471719
3Northern Ireland8413913-413
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia8017226-241

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85211961317
2Denmark84402361716
3R. of Ireland834175213
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar8008331-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Wales8422106414
3Slovakia84131311213
4Hungary8404811-312
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203152626
2Sweden106312391421
3Norway104511911817
4Romania104241715214
5Faroe Islands10109430-263
6Malta10109327-243

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland108111851325
2Austria106131991019
3North Macedonia104241213-114
4Slovenia104241611514
5Israel103251618-211
6Latvia10109328-253

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France108112561925
2Turkey107211831523
3Iceland106131411319
4Albania104151614213
5Andorra10118320-174
6Moldova10109426-223

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium1010004033730
2Russia108023382524
3Scotland105051619-315
4Cyprus103161520-510
5Kazakhstan103161317-410
6San Marino100010151-500

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy1010003743330
2Finland106041610618
3Greece104241214-214
4Bos-Herze104152017313
5Armenia103161425-1110
6Liechtenstein10028231-292
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC