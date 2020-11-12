Luka Milivojevic: Crystal Palace captain tests positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Serbia.
The 29-year-old midfielder will miss his country's Euro 2020 play-off match against Scotland in Belgrade.
Palace said the player is "currently well and asymptomatic" and will remain in self-isolation in Serbia.
Milivojevic was tested twice after joining the national squad, while the Serb FA said all other players and staff had tested negative.