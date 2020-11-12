Stuart Dallas, who won his 50th cap, was dejected after Michal Duris' winner

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Thursday's 2-1 Euro 2020 play-off final defeat to Slovakia is the worst he has felt after a game.

Michal Duris hit an extra-time winner after Milan Skriniar's late own goal cancelled out Juraj Kucka's opener.

Kyle Lafferty hit the post late in normal time and several NI players were injured in the defeat.

"They gave us absolutely everything and they couldn't have given us any more effort," said Baraclough.

"That's the worst I've felt after a game. They are a group of players who are so good to work with, a credit to themselves and a credit to their families.

"They never know when to lie down and die, and tonight they went right to the end."

After a mix-up between George Saville and Jonny Evans gifted Kucka the opener on 17 minutes, Northern Ireland forced extra time with Paddy McNair's cross was turned into his own net by Inter Milan defender Skriniar on 87 minutes.

Slovakia hit the winner when the ball ricocheted off Jonny Evans into the path of Duris, who beat Bailey-Peacock Farrell at his near post with 10 minutes remaining at Windsor Park.

Baraclough said he put "no blame" on Peacock-Farrell for the decisive goal and felt his side did not get the rub of the green.

He added: "Our first-half performance was excellent and all it was at half time was more of the same. We were in the ascendancy for long periods, not giving up too many chances, and getting ourselves in areas where we would consider ourselves a threat.

"You talk about wanting the rub of the green and wanting the ball to drop in your favour. You have to congratulate them on their finishing."

The players can 'go again'

Baraclough now has to pick his side up from a crushing defeat which ended NI's hopes of reaching successive European Championship finals.

Lafferty played in the game despite suffering a family bereavement in the build-up to the match and Saville also missed Middlesbrough's game on Saturday due to a family emergency.

"It just shows the magnitude of the guy who wants to do so well for his country," Baraclough said about Lafferty.

"It's a tough decision to come and play for your country so soon after such a sad loss and his character is there for everyone to see.

"George Saville has had to deal with issues leading into the camp and we don't know if Stuart Dallas has done something bad to his arm but he just wouldn't give up.

"The lads who have come off kept going for as long as they could. To try and pick the players up when they have given you so much - I can't ask any more of them."

Just over 1,000 fans were in Windsor Park for the play-off final

Northern Ireland face Austria in the Nations League on Saturday and Baraclough says "five or six" players might be struggling after picking up knocks.

Along with Dallas, Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair were forced off with injuries while experienced duo Evans and Steven Davis were struggling at the end of the game.

Despite the defeat, Baraclough says Northern Ireland can pick themselves up and go again for the next qualifying campaign.

"We have to find out what bodies we have to take to Austria," he added

"We came so close to getting to a World Cup two years ago, we have now got so close to getting to another Euros so there is no reason why we can't go again in the next campaign.

"Everyone would love to get to a World Cup and there's no reason why those players can't go again."