Haverfordwest County's Cymru Premier game at Cefn Druids on Saturday has been postponed after a Bluebirds player tested positive for Covid-19.

The unnamed player returned a positive test on 7 November.

County's squad trained within 48 hours prior to the positive test, meaning players and staff must self-isolate.

"As players and staff have had no contact since this date, the 14-day isolation period is due to conclude at midnight on 20 November," County said.

"We had notified our previous and future opposition at the earliest opportunity,

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to officials at Bala Town and Cefn Druids for their clear communication, support and understanding during this week.

"The club have satisfied all parties that all required safety protocols were followed to the letter."

The opening game of the season between the sides was postponed after league officials ruled Druids had failed to fully adhere to the league's Safer Return to Play protocols.