Marcus Rashford played the full 90 minutes at Everton last weekend but picked up an injury

England defender Conor Coady and forward Marcus Rashford have both been ruled out of Nations League matches against Belgium and Iceland this week.

Coady is self isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rashford will not now meet up with the squad as planned because of injury.

England travel to Belgium on Sunday (kick-off 19.45 GMT) before hosting Iceland on Wednesday 18 November (19.45).

Both players missed the 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

Wolves captain Coady said: "I contracted and recovered from the virus myself back in March, and have tested negative twice in camp, but of course it is important that I abide by the rules set by the government and observe a period of self-isolation.

"It's so frustrating to have to miss games because of this, but these are the rules that are set out and the most important thing is to make sure my team-mates are not put at risk."