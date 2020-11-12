Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Christie (second of centre) scored in the second half for Scotland

Scotland have "given a little something to the country" after a "horrible year", said a tearful Ryan Christie after the men's national team reached their first finals in 23 years.

Christie's second-half goal looked like taking Scotland to the Euros, only for Luka Jovic to level in the 90th minute.

But Scotland went on to win 5-4 on penalties to end a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.

"It's for the whole nation," Christie told Sky Sports.

"I hope everyone back home is having a party tonight, because we deserve it. What we've been though. So many years - we know it, you know it, everyone knows it.

"It's a monkey off the back now and we'll just move on from here."

Goalkeeper David Marshall saved magnificently from Aleksandar Mitrovic for a 5-4 sudden-death win after Scotland had dominated, led until the 90th minute, then hung on for penalties.

Clarke's men are now nine games unbeaten - their best run in 44 years - and will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at next summer's delayed finals.

"It's an amazing night," said Celtic midfielder Christie. "I think from the last couple of camps we've picked up so much belief in each other.

"The gaffer mentioned it before the start. We conceded that late equaliser but we were still digging in. Then penalties, away from home, big Marsh comes up, amazing. Unbelievable.

"When you're on the pitch you always feel you can impact it. The moment you're off you can't watch it. It's horrible - the penalties was probably the worst thing I've ever been through."