Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says the country is back on the football map after ensuring their 23-year wait for a major tournament comes to an end at Euro 2020 next summer (Scottish Sun) external-link .

And Clarke says there was plenty of emotion in the Scotland dressing room after the shootout win in Serbia (Daily Record) external-link .

Clarke's son John joined in the celebrations on social media and labelled Scotland's achievement "the greatest thing" he will see (Scotsman). external-link

Rangers are favourites to sign free agent Jack Wilshere following the former England international's departure from West Ham (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani claims Celtic made a second move to buy him over the summer (Daily Record) external-link .

The Romania manager Mihai Stoichita has accused people of trying to "destroy" Rangers forward Ianis Hagi over his recent form (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Dundee manager James McPake has taken former Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and ex-Hibernian defender Liam Fontaine on trial (Courier) external-link .

There is more expectation on Rangers to get a result in the women's Old Firm derby on Sunday because of their budget, says . manager Fran Alonso (Anyone's Game) external-link .