Tanya Oxtoby will self-isolate until next Wednesday

Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss matches against Tottenham in the Women's Super League and Lewes in the Continental Cup.

Men's academy manager Gary Probert will support coaching staff in her absence.

Australian Oxtoby, 38, began showing symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result on Wednesday.

She has been self-isolating since Tuesday and will do so for 10 days in line with government guidelines.

Bristol City face Tottenham on Saturday and Lewes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five Robins players who had been in self-isolation since Saturday after one developed Covid-19 symptoms have returned negative results.

Abi Harrison, Ella Mastrantonio, Charlie Wellings, Gemma Evans and Meaghan Sargeant rejoined training on Wednesday.