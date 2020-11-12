Last updated on .From the section Swindon

John Sheridan has left Wigan Athletic to become manager of Swindon Town on a contract until the end of the season.

Sheridan, 56, had been working on a month-to-month contract at Wigan having taken the job in September.

He replaces Richie Wellens at the County Ground, who took over at Salford City earlier this month.

Swindon are currently two points above bottom side Wigan in League One after their promotion from League Two as champions last season.

More to follow.