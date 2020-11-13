Premier League scraps pay-per-view with BBC and Amazon Prime to show matches

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments224

A Tottenham game being broadcast
The Premier League resumes after the international break on Saturday, 21 November

The Premier League has scrapped its pay-per-view method for matches until at least the new year, and some fixtures will now be shown on the BBC.

Fulham's game against Everton on Sunday, 22 November (12:00 GMT) will be screened live on BBC One.

The Premier League said all remaining games in November and over the Christmas and New Year period will be shown on existing broadcast services.

The £14.95 pay-per-view fee was introduced in October.

It led to significant protests among fan groups and more than £300,000 has been raised for charity by fans boycotting pay-per-view games after top-flight clubs voted 19-1 in favour of the "interim solution".

Now, the Premier League has reverted to the model used in September, in which all 28 Premier League matches were shown live with all broadcast partners - Sky Sports, BT Sport, the BBC and Amazon Prime - screening matches.

It has announced the broadcast selections for the rest of this month, with the competition resuming after the international break on Saturday, 21 November.

The selections for December and January will follow later.

"There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans," said the Premier League in a statement.

"These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

"The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums."

Spectators have been unable to attend Premier League games since football was halted on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the restart of the 2019-20 season, the BBC broadcast its first live Premier League matches, one of which - Southampton's 1-0 win over Manchester City - became the most-watched game in the UK in the league's history, attracting 5.7 million viewers.

In December, two full sets of fixtures will be broadcast on Amazon Prime - on 15/16 December and 28 December - as part of its standard broadcast deal with the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League in November

All times in GMT

Saturday, 21 November

Newcastle v Chelsea (12:30) - BT Sport

Aston Villa v Brighton (15:00) - BT Sport

Tottenham v Manchester City (17:30) - Sky Sports

Manchester United v West Brom (20:00) - BT Sport

Sunday, 22 November

Fulham v Everton (12:00) - BBC One

Sheffield United v West Ham (14:00) - Sky Sports

Leeds v Arsenal (16:30) - Sky Sports

Liverpool v Leicester (19:15) - Sky Sports

Monday, 23 November

Burnley v Crystal Palace (17:30) - Sky Sports

Wolves v Southampton (20:00) - Sky Sports

Friday, 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (20:00) - Amazon Prime

Saturday, 28 November

Brighton v Liverpool (12:30) - BT Sport

Manchester City v Burnley (15:00) - BT Sport

Everton v Leeds (17:30) - Sky Sports

West Brom v Sheffield United (20:00) - Sky Sports

Sunday, 29 November

Southampton v Manchester United (14:00) - Sky Sports

Chelsea v Tottenham (16:30) - Sky Sports

Arsenal v Wolves (19:15) - Sky Sports

Monday, 30 November

Leicester v Fulham (17:30) - Sky Sports

West Ham v Aston Villa (20:00) - Sky Sports

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

228 comments

  • In other words - "no one was buying the games, so we might as well make it free for some good PR"

    • roxy replied:
      Well said

  • Now cancel international fixtures for goodness sake!

    • Chowlayman replied:
      Hear ! Hear!

  • About time. Well done to all those who boycotted

  • Would love to see Championship games on BBC. Far more exciting and unpredictable. They need an injection of money, too. I would rather watch Swansea , Cardiff , Brentford , QPR than Burnley , WBA or Fulham .
    BBC won't have big games, just the crumbs of the masters' table.

    • Alan replied:
      And League 1 and League 2 and National League as well please.

  • Greed defeated for once

    • Michael Wicks replied:
      Not quite, as all games are supposed to be free, but just 2 games are free if you do not have sky or BT.

  • Well done, all those fan groups & individuals, who preferred to give the fee to charities & show their distaste for the Premier League's profiteering!

    • MrC replied:
      They can continue to pay into the charities

  • Maybe fans will realise now they DO have the power to change things, rather than complain about the cost of everything whilst still paying it.

  • For 4 weeks, whoopy doo. Make it affordable for all not just the few. Lower the insane salaries.

    • ynwa76 replied:
      Pretty sure it’s at least 6wks until the new year........it will then be reviewed

  • Common sense prevails, which for the Premier League, is normally lacking.

  • Greed defeated by good deeds by supporters regarding charity donations .

  • Good games BBC or the stuff the others don't want?

    • Hugo replied:
      Most of the pay-per-view games were the unwanted games. So the BBC will get the barrel scrapings

  • Thank god, common decency prevails.

    This time.

    Won't be long before Sky trials a new way to bleed football fans more than they already are.

  • I WANT TO WATCH MY LOCAL TEAM PLAY FOOTBALL.

    I have no interest in watching WBA v Fulham free or otherwise.

    PL team fans on here whinging about having to pay to watch their team,well boo hoo.

    I support a league 1 team who are never on telly anyway,at least you get a chance to watch your team,pay or otherwise !

    • Towen replied:
      Go to iFollow, you can watch your league 1 team

  • Brilliant work from all the lads or lasses that refused to pay for the games because at the end of the day they scrapped it can they wasn't earning enough

  • The BBC will only get the rubbish no one else wants and then make a pantomime by having the full range of political correctness on display.

    I, for one, can't wait!!

    • bobby replied:
      They've already got the womens football.

  • Would like to know how many have been converted to piracy since BT, Prime and now this came in. (definitely not me O.O)

    • noel replied:
      why not its cheap

  • Just goes to show that even money-grabbing bar stewards like The Premier League can be defeated by fan protest.
    Shame on the few who did pay any PPV fees !

  • At last some common sense!

  • Common sense at last! I have sky, BT all of it but there was no way I was ever going to pay £15 for a game and think it’s absolutely disgraceful to do so.

    Showing some of those games on the BBC is the right thing to do. Bravo.

    • Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      Agree with what you've said and i'm in the same position as yourself.
      Disgraceful that they're giving games to Amazon Prime though.... that's the next thing that fans need to boycott !

  • Top flight teams voted 19-1, I bet they won't reveal who the Scrooge club are.

    • Lev replied:
      The 19-1 favour was in FAVOUR of introducing the pay-per-view.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC