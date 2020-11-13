Last updated on .From the section Football

The two players have taken aim - politely - at one another on Twitter

First Toni Kroos criticised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his "nonsense" goal celebrations. Then the Arsenal captain hit back. And now Mesut Ozil has got involved.

This is how the bizarre Twitter spat has gone down.

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Kroos took aim at Aubameyang and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann earlier this week, criticising them both for their choreographed goal celebrations.

Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast via Sport Bild, Kroos, 30, said: "If there are rehearsed dances or choreographies, I find it very silly.

"Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask - that's where it ends with me.

"I don't think that's a good role model either. What nonsense."

Aubameyang, 31, has a habit of using masks in his goal celebrations. In March 2019, after he scored against Rennes in the Europa League, he pulled out a Black Panther mask.

During his time playing for Borussia Dortmund, he wore different superhero masks to celebrate goals - from Batman to Spiderman.

After Kross fired those shots, the Gabon international clapped back.

Kroos replied.

Which prompted this.

And now, Ozil has got involved too - defending his Arsenal team-mate against his former Germany team-mate.

