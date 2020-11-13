Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League: Slovakia v Scotland Venue: City Arena, Trnava Date: Sunday, 15 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Scotland's players wildly celebrated their Euro 2020 qualification on Thursday and it's more than likely Slovakia did likewise after they beat Northern Ireland.

It remains to be seen if there will be 22 players in a fit state to play when the two nations meet on Sunday, but who would be in your Scotland team?

You'll have to make at least one change, as striker Lyndon Dykes is suspended, while manager Steve Clarke must be tempted to rest a few with a game to come in Israel on Wednesday.