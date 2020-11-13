Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 3
England U21England U2119:30Andorra U21Andorra U21
Venue: Molineux Stadium

England U21 v Andorra U21

Friday 13th November 2020

  • Wales U21Wales U2117:00Moldova U21Moldova U21
  • England U21England U2119:30Andorra U21Andorra U21
  • Armenia U21Armenia U2115:00Sweden U21Sweden U21
    Match cancelled
  • Malta U21Malta U2116:00Ukraine U21Ukraine U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2116:30San Marino U21San Marino U21
  • Turkey U21Turkey U2117:00Austria U21Austria U21
  • Greece U21Greece U2117:00Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
  • Kosovo U21Kosovo U2118:00Albania U21Albania U21
  • Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U21PNorway U21Norway U21P
    Match postponed - Cancelled

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2186111941519
2R. of Ireland U218512125716
3Sweden U2185032781915
4Iceland U2185031411315
5Armenia U218107427-233
6Luxembourg U218107223-213

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2199002552027
2France U2198012992024
3Georgia U21105051714315
4Slovakia U2193061621-59
5Azerbaijan U2110208618-126
6Liechtenstein U219108329-263

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2187102681822
2Austria U2185031813515
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Kosovo U218305916-79
5Turkey U218215916-77
6Andorra U218125917-85

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland U2195311641218
2Czech Rep U2195311841418
3Croatia U2195223072317
4Greece U21841399013
5Lithuania U21821568-27
6San Marino U219009047-470

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U21107212241823
2Poland U219522167917
3Bulgaria U219432115615
4Serbia U2110334129312
5Estonia U219126331-285
6Latvia U219045614-84

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198101711625
2North Macedonia U2194321811715
3Israel U2193421211113
4Kazakhstan U2193151018-810
5Montenegro U2192161011-17
6Faroe Islands U219207823-156

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2188004033724
2Portugal U2187012571821
3Norway U2183141416-210
4Belarus U2182241516-18
5Cyprus U218215722-157
6Gibraltar U218008037-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2198102081225
2Romania U2196122161519
3Ukraine U2183141010010
4Finland U2193151315-210
5Northern Ireland U219234710-39
6Malta U218017325-221

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175022091115
2Belgium U2174121661013
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2172236518
4Moldova U217214619-137
5Wales U216204413-96
