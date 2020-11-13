Last updated on .From the section England

England were beaten 2-1 by Norway in a friendly in September 2019

England's friendly against Norway, set for 1 December in Sheffield, has been cancelled.

The Norwegian Football Federation said its team will be unable to travel because of Covid-19 restrictions in their country.

The Lionesses will still report for a training camp later this month.

"While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway's decision not to travel," said England head coach Phil Neville.

"We will still look to get the squad together for the final time this year, and continue the work we have been doing in integrating younger players and building for the future."

The Lionesses, whose last international game was at the SheBelieves Cup in March, were set to host Norway at Bramall Lane.

Their previous scheduled friendly against Germany in Wiesbaden in October was also cancelled after a member of England's backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.

England said more information about the Lionesses' upcoming schedule will be released at a later date.