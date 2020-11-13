Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sancho's goal against Republic of Ireland on Thursday was his first in an England shirt for 14 months

Jadon Sancho says he has not been affected by a move to Manchester United not going ahead this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund forward, 20, stayed at the German club after United were unwilling to meet their asking price by an August deadline.

He has not scored in the league this season, but netted in England's 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Asked if speculation in the summer had had an impact on his form, Sancho told ITV: "No, I don't think so."

He added: "I feel like every player has a little dip in their career and I'm going through that at the moment.

"It is just how I am bouncing back and I'm just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me."

Sancho has scored in the Champions League and German Cup this season, after scoring 20 domestic goals in 2019-20.

The former Manchester City player also registered 20 assists for Dortmund last season, and made four goal contributions for England.

Sancho, who made his England debut in 2018, said he does not feel burdened by a weight of expectation after an impressive start to his international career.

"I just expect a lot from myself personally," he said.

"When I play I always try to assist and score and always help the team. A couple of games ago I hadn't been scoring or assisting but I knew I had a chance."