Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss given suspended one-match European ban
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been given a suspended one-match ban in European competition.
Mourinho was deemed responsible for the late kick-off of Spurs' Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on 29 October.
The suspended ban will last for one year, while the Premier League club were also fined £25,000 by European governing body Uefa.
Spurs lost the game 1-0, but top Group J on goal difference from Belgian side Antwerp and LASK of Austria.
