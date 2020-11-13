Last updated on .From the section Peterhead

Peterhead have already beaten Premiership side Dundee United in the group stages

Scotland's longest-serving manager Jim McInally says leading League One Peterhead into the League Cup last 16 would match anything he has achieved in his nine years in charge.

His side welcome St Johnstone to the Balmoor Stadium in a Group C decider, with Dundee United also in the mix.

The winners will secure qualification and a point could also put Peterhead through as a best runner-up.

"I think we have already done a really good job," said McInally.

"When people saw St Johnstone and Dundee United there, everybody was probably thinking there were only two teams that could get through."

"If we can qualify, it would certainly rank high up there in what we have achieved at Peterhead."

The north east side have taken eight points from nine so far, including a shock win over United at Tannadice in their first competitive game in seven months.

And McInally's side welcome St Johnstone in confident mood despite a midweek draw with Kelty Hearts.

"When you are playing a Premiership side, you know that there are always going to be doubts there but we will remind them of how they played at Tannadice," the manager added.

"It is like a free swing for us. The conditions are meant to be pretty blustery and hopefully St Johnstone don't enjoy that. We need to make sure that we give them 90 minutes they are not going to enjoy."