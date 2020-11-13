Martin Donnelly and Ronan Hale in action during Larne's County Antrim Shield win over Crusaders in October

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says his side "will be ready to cope with whatever Larne throw at them" in Saturday's Irish Premiership game.

The Crues lie level on points with leaders Linfield after Tuesday's win over Coleraine made it four victories out of five for the north Belfast side.

"You need to be winning your big games if you can because they are your biggest rivals," said Baxter.

"Larne play a lovely brand of football. We know it will be a tough test."

Saturday's encounter at Inver Park is the latest match in the top-flight of the Irish League to be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

'League is a different animal'

Larne are tucked in a point behind Crusaders after picking up away draws against Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town in their last two matches.

Tiernan Lynch's side ran out convincing 4-0 winners when they hosted the Crues in the quarter-finals of the County Antrim Shield in October but Baxter says a league clash represents a different proposition.

"The County Antrim Shield was a different ball game. We had some different players in that evening and the league is a different animal," argued the Crues boss.

"Larne like to play their style of football on their pitch, which suits them well. We have to adapt to that and make sure we put our best foot forward.

"You don't write yourself out if you lose two or three games of football but you need to be in there fighting hard from the get-go and stay in and around the top four."

Coleraine will have 'fire in their belly'

One of Saturday's two 15:00 GMT kick-offs see last season's top two - champions Linfield and runners-up Coleraine - clash at Ballycastle Road.

The Bannsiders will hope to bounce back from Tuesday's defeat at the hands of Crusaders which saw their deficit to the Blues extended to five points, Oran Kearney's outfit having played one game more.

"With Linfield's scheduled game against Glentoran on Tuesday night having been called off they maybe have an advantage with the extra time to rest but we love a challenge and we will have as much fire in our belly as possible," said Kearney.

"The one thing you can't fault our players for is attitude and endeavour."

Oran Kearney's Coleraine finished second behind Linfield in the 2019-20 Premiership campaign

'A marathon, not a sprint'

Coleraine's early season form has been patchy but Kearney insists there is plenty of time to make up ground on the other likely challenges for the title.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint, and there are three points available every weekend - there is a tiny amount of the league gone and a huge amount of the league to go.

"We just try to look after what is in front of us. I don't think we have been at our strongest yet this season but we have picked up enough points, although we should probably have picked up a few more.

"It's not a huge concern for us at this point in time. There are a few guys we'd like to nurse back and get on the pitch again.

"We have to make sure we knuckle down these next few weeks and drive through it."

Saturday's other 15:00 game sees Glenavon host Carrick Rangers.