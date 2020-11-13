Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Currie's Carrick Rangers were scheduled to face Glenavon on Saturday

Carrick Rangers' next two Irish Premiership matches have been postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid Case policy.

Carrick have confirmed that 14 of the club's players need to self-isolate after being deemed as close contacts to "several people" who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Niall Currie's team were due to travel to Glenavon on Saturday before hosting Coleraine on 21 November, but both games will now be rescheduled for a later date.

Carrick are currently 10th in the table after securing their first win of the season against Portadown on Tuesday night.

"Carrick Rangers have been advised by the Public Health Authority (PHA) that 14 players need to self-isolate due to the fact they were in close proximity to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19," read the club's statement.

"Carrick Rangers can confirm that none of our players, staff and officials have presently tested positive or are showing any symptoms."