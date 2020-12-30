Last updated on .From the section Football

Will Rangers win the Scottish title? Who will lift the English version? Can Dominic Calvert-Lewin win the Golden Boot? Is this the year Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona?

Aston Villa winning the Premier League, Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbing the Golden Boot and Scotland winning Euro 2020 - does that sound feasible?

Or do you think it'll be more like Liverpool, Harry Kane and Germany?

As we prepare to enter a new year, it's time to predict what's going to happen in 2021.

Who will win the Premier League?

This season has seemed more unpredictable than ever, with several unlikely title contenders near the top of the table.

Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester all went top in one weekend in November, while Everton have led the table and Aston Villa are flying high.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have flirted with the possibility of a relegation fight but an upturn of form towards the end of the year appears to have them heading back in the right direction.

Here's how the table looks now, but who do you think will be top of the tree come the end of the season?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Who will win Golden Boot?

While we are on the topic of the Premier League, who is going to top the scoring charts this season?

Previous Golden Boot winners Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah are all in the mix but so are some players you might not have expected...

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored six Premier League goals two seasons ago. Patrick Bamford and Ollie Watkins were in the Championship last season, and Son Heung-min and Bruno Fernandes aren't even strikers.

So who do you think will win the Golden Boot this season?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Who will win Euro 2020?

'Will the last person out of Britain turn the lights off?' is the kind of joke we could have made about England, Wales and Scotland being at Euro 2020 this summer - were a load of their games not in London and Glasgow.

Do you think any of those home nations can win? Or is this finally the year Belgium's golden generation go all the way?

Could world champions France do the World Cup-Euros double? Or can Portugal retain their crown?

Will Germany, Italy, Spain or the Netherlands be good again like the old days?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 11 of the past 12 Ballons d'Or between them - with Luka Modric taking the other.

Robert Lewandowski would surely have won the 2020 version had it not been cancelled, but who do you fancy to win it this year?

Do you think Kylian Mbappe will fire Paris St-Germain and France to European glory and win the illustrious award - or maybe Harry Kane could grab a Premier League-Euro 2020 double and win it?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Who will win the Women's Super League?

We are into the 10th season of the Women's Super League, and it is Manchester United who lead the way at the end of 2020.

They are four points clear at the top of the standings, but have some big sides in close attention.

Can Chelsea retain their title to win for a record fourth time? Or will Vivianne Miedema and Arsenal have something to say about that?

Manchester City have finished second for the past three years but is this their time?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Who will win the Championship?

The Championship promotion battle looks as if it's going to be closely fought once again.

Norwich top the table as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League, but Swansea, Bournemouth, Brentford and Watford make up a chasing pack that are hot on the Canaries' heels.

Who do you think will win the title this season?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Will Rangers end Celtic's dominance?

Celtic have won the past nine Scottish league titles and are looking for a record-breaking 10th in a row. You have to go back to 2016 for the last time anybody else won a major trophy in Scotland.

But Rangers are 16 points clear of Celtic in the table and looking in good shape under Steven Gerrard.

So can they end that long wait for a Scottish title this year? Or will it be a decade of Celtic dominance? Or, in the interest of balance, we should also ask you if another team might win it...

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Will Ronaldo break the world record?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo only needs seven goals to move level with Iran legend Ali Daei, currently the top-scoring player in men's international football. Daei hit 109 goals between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo will have at least 11 competitive games in 2021 - plus friendlies - to break the world record.

Do you think he will?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Who will win the Champions League?

Bayern Munich look like they could be the team to beat again in this season's Champions League, and three English teams - Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - navigated the group stages.

Barcelona finished second in their group and have to play Paris St-Germain, while Real Madrid only just squeezed through and play entertainers Atalanta.

Who do you think will be crowned European champions?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Will Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

Lionel Messi tried to leave Barcelona last summer, claiming a clause in his contract meant he was allowed to leave on a free transfer. The club disputed that and, rather than take them to court, he stayed.

But his contract ends in the summer of 2021 and Neymar wants the Argentine to join him at PSG. Will the exit of president Josep Maria Bartomeu persuade Messi to stay, or do you think he will leave the only club he has ever played for?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Will Jadon Sancho finally join Man Utd?

It was one of the transfer sagas of 2020, but could Manchester United actually, finally, meet Borussia Dortmund's valuation of Jadon Sancho and sign the England winger?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.