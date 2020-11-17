League One
Oxford UtdOxford United19:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: The Kassam Stadium

Oxford United v Crewe Alexandra

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough1281321111025
2Hull11803189924
3Ipswich11713179822
4Charlton10712147722
5Lincoln City11713159622
6Portsmouth126332112921
7Sunderland11632159621
8Fleetwood126151912719
9Plymouth115421915419
10Doncaster105231811717
11Accrington85031010015
12Wimbledon113531414014
13Crewe11416109113
14MK Dons123451314-113
15Blackpool114161014-413
16Gillingham114161015-513
17Rochdale113351118-712
18Bristol Rovers113351119-812
19Northampton123271021-1111
20Swindon103161621-510
21Oxford Utd93061117-69
22Shrewsbury111551017-78
23Burton121471323-107
24Wigan11218818-107
