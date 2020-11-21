Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|11
|8
|1
|2
|19
|10
|9
|25
|2
|Cambridge
|12
|7
|3
|2
|25
|9
|16
|24
|3
|Cheltenham
|12
|7
|1
|4
|18
|11
|7
|22
|4
|Exeter
|12
|5
|6
|1
|19
|14
|5
|21
|5
|Forest Green
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|11
|5
|21
|6
|Colchester
|12
|5
|5
|2
|19
|14
|5
|20
|7
|Carlisle
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|14
|2
|20
|8
|Port Vale
|12
|6
|1
|5
|15
|12
|3
|19
|9
|Crawley
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|13
|5
|18
|10
|Morecambe
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|22
|-7
|18
|11
|Salford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|10
|6
|16
|12
|Harrogate
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|11
|3
|16
|13
|Walsall
|12
|3
|7
|2
|12
|12
|0
|16
|14
|Leyton Orient
|12
|4
|3
|5
|17
|15
|2
|15
|15
|Tranmere
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|15
|16
|Bradford
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|13
|0
|13
|17
|Bolton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|13
|18
|Barrow
|12
|2
|6
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|12
|19
|Grimsby
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|12
|20
|Mansfield
|13
|1
|8
|4
|13
|18
|-5
|11
|21
|Oldham
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|11
|22
|Scunthorpe
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|17
|-10
|10
|23
|Stevenage
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|24
|Southend
|12
|1
|2
|9
|6
|25
|-19
|5