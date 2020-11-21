Crawley Town v Carlisle United

George Tanner (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
CrawleyCrawley Town0CarlisleCarlisle United0
Foul by Jake Hesketh (Crawley Town).
Gime Toure (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Nichols (Crawley Town).
Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).
Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United).
Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|11
|8
|1
|2
|19
|10
|9
|25
|2
|Cambridge
|12
|7
|3
|2
|25
|9
|16
|24
|3
|Cheltenham
|12
|7
|1
|4
|18
|11
|7
|22
|4
|Exeter
|12
|5
|6
|1
|19
|14
|5
|21
|5
|Forest Green
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|11
|5
|21
|6
|Carlisle
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|14
|2
|21
|7
|Colchester
|12
|5
|5
|2
|19
|14
|5
|20
|8
|Crawley
|13
|5
|4
|4
|18
|13
|5
|19
|9
|Port Vale
|12
|6
|1
|5
|15
|12
|3
|19
|10
|Morecambe
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|22
|-7
|18
|11
|Salford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|10
|6
|16
|12
|Harrogate
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|11
|3
|16
|13
|Walsall
|12
|3
|7
|2
|12
|12
|0
|16
|14
|Leyton Orient
|12
|4
|3
|5
|17
|15
|2
|15
|15
|Tranmere
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|15
|16
|Bradford
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|13
|0
|13
|17
|Bolton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|13
|18
|Barrow
|12
|2
|6
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|12
|19
|Grimsby
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|12
|20
|Mansfield
|13
|1
|8
|4
|13
|18
|-5
|11
|21
|Oldham
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|11
|22
|Scunthorpe
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|17
|-10
|10
|23
|Stevenage
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|24
|Southend
|12
|1
|2
|9
|6
|25
|-19
|5