League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town0CarlisleCarlisle United0

Crawley Town v Carlisle United

League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 15Davies
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Craig
  • 3Doherty
  • 14Allarakhia
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 29Hesketh
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 11Frost
  • 18Sesay
  • 23Ashford
  • 26Galach
  • 36Watters
  • 37Nelson

Carlisle

  • 21Farman
  • 2Tanner
  • 6Hayden
  • 32Bennett
  • 3Anderton
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 7Riley
  • 14Kayode
  • 9Alessandra
  • 20Toure

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 4Devine
  • 5Hunt
  • 10Reilly
  • 11Patrick
  • 17Armer
  • 31Obiero
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    George Tanner (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jake Hesketh (Crawley Town).

  3. Post update

    Gime Toure (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tom Nichols (Crawley Town).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).

  6. Post update

    Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United).

  8. Post update

    Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport118121910925
2Cambridge127322591624
3Cheltenham127141811722
4Exeter125611914521
5Forest Green126331611521
6Carlisle136341614221
7Colchester125521914520
8Crawley135441813519
9Port Vale126151512319
10Morecambe125341522-718
11Salford114431610616
12Harrogate124441411316
13Walsall123721212016
14Leyton Orient124351715215
15Tranmere124351115-415
16Bradford113441313013
17Bolton123451117-613
18Barrow122641516-112
19Grimsby10334912-312
20Mansfield131841318-511
21Oldham123271523-811
22Scunthorpe10316717-1010
23Stevenage12156712-58
24Southend12129625-195
View full League Two table

