Newcastle United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Timo Werner has scored seven goals in his last seven Chelsea appearances in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle could be without top scorer Callum Wilson, who sustained a hamstring injury at Southampton last time out.

Paraguay international Miguel Almiron only arrived back in England on Thursday and will be assessed.

Chelsea will again be without the injured Christian Pulisic, while Frank Lampard says Thiago Silva is unlikely to play following international duty.

Kai Havertz is back in training after a period of self-isolation.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won five of their past seven Premier League meetings, albeit keeping only one clean sheet during this run.

The Magpies have only lost once in their past seven home league games against Chelsea (W5, D1).

Newcastle are looking to win successive Premier League matches against Chelsea for only the second time.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won two of their past three home league matches, as many as they had managed in their previous 11 fixtures at St James' Park.

Their tally of 11 points after eight matches is more than they had at this stage of the two previous seasons combined.

The Magpies have lost only one of five matches against sides currently above them in the table (W2, D2).

Newcastle are without a clean sheet in seven matches since the opening day of the season. They are also without a clean sheet in their last eight home league fixtures.

Steve Bruce's men have conceded nine home league goals; only Manchester United, with 10, have let in more.

Eight of Newcastle's 10 league goals have come after half time.

Callum Wilson has been directly involved in seven of Newcastle's 10 league goals, scoring six and setting up one.

Chelsea