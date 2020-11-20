Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa head coach Dean Smith (left) has suggested Graham Potter's 16th-placed Brighton are in a false position this season

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore made his comeback from a groin strain on Monday when he played for Burkina Faso.

Kortney Hause could also be fit but fellow defenders Bjorn Engels and Frederic Guilbert remain out with respective thigh and side injuries.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has served a three-match ban and will start.

Aaron Connolly and Solly March are back in contention but there are doubts over Leandro Trossard, who has had a muscle injury, and the ill Davy Propper.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When everything clicks, Villa look very good. They completely outplayed Arsenal at the start of this month and had that extraordinary win over Liverpool in October.

But they have also lost at home to Leeds and Southampton in the past couple of weeks, so it is not easy to predict what they will do next.

I am also not sure what to expect from Brighton. At the start of the season, in games against Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United, they looked very dangerous going forward.

That hasn't been the case recently against West Brom and Burnley, though. The Seagulls have drawn a lot of games in the past few weeks, and I think they could end up sharing the points again.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa are unbeaten at home to Brighton in all competitions, winning nine games and drawing the other three.

The Seagulls are winless in eight league meetings since a 1-0 home triumph in December 1980 (D4, L4).

Brighton have only once scored more than one goal against Villa in any of their 20 league encounters. That came in a 2-1 home victory in the third tier in 1972.

Aston Villa

Villa have won five of their opening seven Premier League fixtures for only the second time. In 1998-99, they extended that run to six wins from eight matches.

The Villans have won three Premier League games this season by at least a three-goal margin, as many as they had in their previous four top-flight campaigns combined.

However, Aston Villa have suffered consecutive home league defeats.

Dean Smith has only made three changes to his starting XI in the Premier League this season and used 18 players. Both are the lowest tallies in the division.

Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in seven Premier League games. Dion Dublin, with nine goals, and Dean Saunders, with seven, are the only players to have scored more in their first seven appearances for Villa in the division.

Jack Grealish has scored in each of his past four appearances against Brighton in all competitions, including in all three meetings last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion