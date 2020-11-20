Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola signed a two-year deal this week to remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are without Matt Doherty, who tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty.

Steven Bergwijn is available despite being sent back by the Netherlands after they declared he was not fit enough, but Erik Lamela remains out.

Manchester City forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have returned to training after injury and could feature on Saturday.

However, Fernandinho will miss out because of a stomach problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams are on a good run so this will be a really good yardstick for where they are at.

We know the kind of form Harry Kane is in at the moment for Spurs but City are looking a lot more solid defensively, and they will have a fit Gabriel Jesus to lead their attack.

It is going to be close, but I would go with Pep Guardiola to get one over Jose Mourinho.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

Kane has the worst minutes-per-goal ratio (383) against them of any of the 29 Premier League opponents he has scored against. His last goal versus City came in February 2016.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's 2-0 home victory in February ended a run of six Premier League games without a win in this fixture.

Manchester City have only lost more Premier League games against Chelsea than the 24 they have versus Tottenham.

In both of Manchester City's two fixtures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Son Heung-min has scored, Hugo Lloris has saved a penalty and the visitors have failed to score.

Tottenham Hotspur

They have trailed for a total of just 58 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. The next best record is Manchester City's 88 minutes.

Spurs could extend their winning streak against other established top-six teams to three matches, which would equal their best run dating back to the 1999-2000 season.

Son Heung-min is level with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy as the top flight's leading scorer prior to the weekend, with eight goals. The Premier League record for the most goals in a club's opening nine matches of a season is 10, set by Les Ferdinand for Newcastle in 1995-96.

Jose Mourinho has lost five league matches as a manager versus Manchester City, his joint most against a single opponent - along with Spurs.

Mourinho is aiming to win successive competitive fixtures against Pep Guardiola for the first time.

Manchester City