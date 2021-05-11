National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:00WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium, England

Solihull Moors v Weymouth

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Cranston
  • 18Ball
  • 15Maycock
  • 4Storer
  • 17Piggott
  • 26Donawa
  • 27Hudlin
  • 30Addai
  • 31Thompson

Substitutes

  • 8Gleeson
  • 9Rooney
  • 24Hancox
  • 25Archer
  • 29Cameron

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 29Ross
  • 2Camp
  • 8McCarthy
  • 16Robinson
  • 26Harfield
  • 15Leslie-Smith
  • 21Mensah
  • 17Brooks
  • 18Dallas
  • 10McQuoid
  • 32Shields

Substitutes

  • 1Benfield
  • 6Ngalo
  • 23Murray
  • 27Worman
  • 42Fonkeu
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay39238864352977
2Sutton United38229763323175
3Stockport382011764283671
4Hartlepool392010959392070
5Halifax391881360481262
6Wrexham3817101155361961
7Notts County371791152381460
8Chesterfield381851552401259
9Bromley381611115649759
10Eastleigh371511114136556
11Dag & Red38167154744355
12Maidenhead United361410125748952
13Boreham Wood381216104639752
14Solihull Moors36146164644248
15Aldershot37146174953-448
16Yeovil37146175260-848
17Altrincham38119184054-1442
18Weymouth37106214158-1736
19Wealdstone3896234492-4833
20Woking3888223659-2332
21King's Lynn3778224081-4129
22Barnet3766253182-5124
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

