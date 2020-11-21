National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BromleyBromley
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay86111861219
2Sutton United7511145916
3Wealdstone95131617-116
4Maidenhead United95131315-216
5Eastleigh7421169714
6Woking94231311214
7Stockport7412137613
8Solihull Moors7412115613
9Bromley7322139411
10Aldershot83231311211
11Hartlepool732299011
12Notts County7313119210
13Wrexham731377010
14King's Lynn93151424-1010
15Boreham Wood82337619
16Altrincham9234812-49
17Dag & Red822459-48
18Halifax71425507
19Weymouth721468-27
20Barnet7214715-87
21Chesterfield82061314-16
22Dover8206622-166
23Yeovil8053710-35
View full National League table

