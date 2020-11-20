Edinburgh City v Stranraer

Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00StranraerStranraer
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Stirling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|8
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|8
|4
|Elgin
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|6
|5
|Edinburgh City
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|6
|6
|Annan Athletic
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Stranraer
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|9
|Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|10
|Brechin
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|13
|-10
|3