Last updated on .From the section Football

Anyone from any race can do anything - Swansea's Yan Dhanda

People should "take heart things are changing" when it comes to diversity in football, says the Football Association's head of diversity and inclusion programmes Dal Darroch.

Greg Clarke resigned as FA chairman this week after "unacceptable" language about "diverse communities".

"Football has the power to unite and bring people together," said Darroch.

"We are committed to helping improve lives, embrace diversity and create opportunities for all."

Clarke used an offensive term in reference to black players when he appeared in front of a UK government select committee.

He was also criticised for comments he made referring to gay players making a "life choice", the different career choices of people from black and Asian communities, and a coach telling him young female players did not like having the ball hit hard at them.

Darroch was speaking in a message to mark Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas and highlighted several schemes the FA had implemented to bring more diversity to the English game, including getting more Asians into football.

British Asians make up 7% of the UK population but only 0.25% - 10 among about 4,000 - are professional footballers.

A national poll of more than 2,000 people was commissioned by athlete management company Beyond Entertainment and the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), while there was also an FSA survey of 500 football fans.

Among the findings of the surveys was that fewer than a third of people believed the football industry was doing enough to ensure better representation of British Asians in the professional game.

"We are committed to playing a lead role in actively enhancing equality and diversity across English football, whilst challenging and tackling all forms of discrimination and working to redress historical exclusion," added Darroch.

"Despite our progress, we accept that we have much more to do and I am an example of somebody from the Asian community, a historically under-represented group in football, who is committed to driving things forward and pushing the boundaries.

"My ask of you is to take heart that things are changing.

"We must continue to push our views and be heard regardless of our backgrounds, faiths or any other characteristics. Now is the time to galvanise our spirit and move forward."