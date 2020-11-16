Head coach Scot Gemmill is one win away from Euros qualification with Scotland

You wait more than two decades for Scotland to qualify for a men's tournament, then they go and do it twice in a week. That's the dream scenario that could become reality on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke's senior squad have done their bit, seeing off Serbia to secure a spot at next summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 finals.

Now it's the under-21s' turn as they bid to reach their European Championship finals for the first time since 1996.

What do they need?

Scot Gemmill's side could have ensured a top-two finish in Group 4 - and left themselves needing just a point from their final game - had they beaten Croatia at Tynecastle on Thursday.

But that would have been way too simple for a country who are masters at making their fans sweat.

However, having rescued a draw from a two-goal half-time deficit against the Croats, Scotland's fate remains in their own hands.

They complete the group in Greece on Tuesday knowing victory will guarantee qualification, putting them above the Czech Republic - who beat the Greeks 2-0 away in their final tie on Friday - on head-to-head record.

There may also be a lifeline should Gemmill's team slip up. Second place could be enough, with the best five runners-up from the nine groups going through to next summer's finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

But, if Scotland fail to win in Greece, they can only finish second if Croatia draw or lose at home to Lithuania the same day.

How did they get here?

Having been drawn from the fourth pot of seeds, Scotland had their work cut out clambering above three higher-ranked teams.

After an opening win over San Marino, Gemmill's side staged a stunning late comeback to win in Croatia and prove they weren't just there to make up the numbers.

Then came the rollercoaster - a dip of three successive games without victory followed by the high of three wins on the spin - before the chaotic draw with the Croats set up a grand finale.

There have been records along the way too. A 7-0 trouncing of San Marino was the under-21s' biggest ever win, while Fraser Hornby's hat-trick in that game made him the age group's all-time top scorer on 10 goals. An impressive haul from 17 caps for the Reims striker.

And Scotland have also been impressive at the back. Their four goals conceded is bettered by only Spain and Netherlands. The Scots had shipped only two in eight games - while keeping six clean sheets - before the 2-2 Croatia draw.

What would it mean?

Head coach Gemmill can take inspiration not only from Clarke's Scotland team but from his dad too.

Scotland legend Archie Gemmill - scorer of THAT goal against Netherlands at the 1978 World Cup - managed Scotland Under-19s at the 2006 Euros, where their second-place finish took them to the Under-20 World Cup in Canada the following year.

"I know he takes enormous pride from that," Gemmill said. "He is probably equally as proud of that as his famous goal in the World Cup.

"People have to remember this is a seeded group and we're in pot four. The fact we're in the mix, going to Greece with a chance to qualify, is incredible testament to the level of our players.

"It's in our hands now, but we will be concentrating on the preparation and performance. We have to get that right to get what we want in the end."

Captain Ross McCrrorie says the squad were "all jumping about the hotel" after watching Scotland's epic shootout win over Serbia. Now he and his team-mates want a party of their own.

"Their qualification could be game changing for the country and now it's up to the 21s to do the same," the Aberdeen midfielder said.

"If we can do it, it would just go to show the quality that is coming through. We know what we need to do on Tuesday and it's a huge game for us.

"We're all good mates and it would mean so much for us to qualify for the Euros next year."