Andrew Waterworth scored his sixth goal of the season for Linfield in the match against Stephen Lowry's Coleraine

Champions Linfield made sure of staying at the top of the Irish Premiership table by beating last season's runners-up Coleraine 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

Goals by Andrew Waterworth and Jordan Stewart saw David Healy's side maintain their 100% start with a fifth straight league victory.

The result moved Linfield three points ahead of second-placed Crusaders who play Larne later on Saturday.

Having lost three of their six games, Coleraine sit eight points off the top.

Waterworth netted in the 31st minute from close-range after Niall Quinn had pounced on a mistake by Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane.

Stewart produced an assured 49th-minute left-foot finish into the corner, having won possession off Josh Carson.