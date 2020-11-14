UEFA Nations League - Group A3
PortugalPortugal19:45FranceFrance
Venue: Estádio da Luz

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar32102027
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland42115237
2Italy41303216
3Netherlands41212205
4Bos-Herze402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria43016429
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales431030310
2Finland43014139
3R. of Ireland402213-22
4Bulgaria401315-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium430110469
2Denmark42114227
3England42113217
4Iceland4004211-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands532073411
2Malta52217528
3Latvia504123-14
4Andorra502316-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42116247
2Germany41307616
3Ukraine420247-36
4Switzerland402257-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg540173412
2Montenegro531162410
3Azerbaijan512224-25
4Cyprus501406-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus42116517
2Lithuania412134-15
3Albania41212115
4Kazakhstan411234-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431091810
2France431073410
3Croatia4103611-53
4Sweden400418-70

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia42207438
2Hungary42114317
3Turkey403134-13
4Serbia402236-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia431060610
2Greece42204138
3Kosovo402224-22
4Moldova401318-71

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland431052310
2Czech Rep42026516
3Israel41216605
4Slovakia401348-41

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia41307616
2Georgia41305416
3Armenia41216515
4Estonia402247-32
