USA forward Megan Rapinoe on the future of her country and her career

Global superstars, a professional gamer and female coaches of both men's and women's teams are among those to have told us their stories as part of our women in football week.

Megan Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup winner, an Olympic gold medallist and the winner of the Ballon d'Or. One of the most influential voices in sport, she told us how taking a knee jeopardised her international career, and what the future holds for women's football.

Lisa Manley is a footballer turned professional gamer. She told us how an injury prompted that change of focus, and how she wants to get more women involved.

BBC Sport faces off against professional gamer Lisa Manley

Bex Smith is an American-born former New Zealand international, who captained her country at two World Cups and two Olympics. Smith, who will host BBC Sport and COPA90's new podcast The Players, told us about "handing the mic" to female players.

Mary Phillip was England women's first black captain. She told us about her role managing non-league men's side Peckham Town.

Lorna Falconer is Brentford's head of football operations, and Monique Choudhuri sits on the board. They told us about a club leading the way with appointments breaking the status quo in football offices.

Carla Ward coaches Birmingham City. She was ready to resign a week after taking the job but told us why she is taking on the challenge of rebuilding the women's team this season.

Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder are Chelsea team-mates, partners and among the best footballers in Europe. They told us about relationship on and off the pitch, the image of them which went viral, being role models and dreams of reaching the top.

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson: Chelsea's power couple on life in London and inspiring others

Manisha Tailor is lead foundation phase coach at QPR's boys academy. She told us she hopes to pave the way for more south Asian women to become football coaches.