Derby County have parted company with manager Phillip Cocu with the club bottom of the Championship.

The Rams have won just one of their first 11 league matches this season and lost their last league game 2-0 at home to Barnsley.

Former Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Cocu, 50, took charge at Pride Park in July 2019.

His assistants Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers have also left the club by mutual agreement.

Cocu is currently self-isolating until Friday having been in close contact with Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce who tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 November.

He missed their defeat by Barnsley on 7 November as Van der Weerden took charge.

The Rams are also in the early stages of a takeover after chairman Mel Morris agreed a deal in principle with an Abu Dhabi-based consortium.

Derby are next in action at Bristol City on Saturday, 21 November.

