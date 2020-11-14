Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Stevie May and St Johnstone denied Peterhead a place in the next round

Livingston, Ross County, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Ayr United and Dunfermline are through to the Scottish League Cup last 16 as first-round group winners.

Livingston beat Airdrie and Dunfermline overcame Clyde to join Hearts as seeded sides in Sunday's draw.

Hibernian and Dundee - who meet at Easter Road on Sunday - as well as Arbroath, Alloa Athletic and Falkirk will also progress.

Aberdeen, holders Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers enter in the second round.

They will be seeded, as will Hearts, who had already qualified.

In Group E, Two Stevie May penalties and a Chris Kane strike denied Peterhead a last-16 place as St Johnstone won 3-1 at Balmoor, with Shaun Rooney netting an own goal.

The result means Dundee United finish second in the section, but narrowly missed out on progression.

In Group C, Dunfermline trailed 2-0 at home to Clyde after Ally Love and Mark Lamont scored but Kevin O'Hara's penalty, Declan McManus' shot and Paul Watson's header took the Fifers top with four wins out of four.

Falkirk progress as one of the four best second-placed sides, and Kilmarnock bowed out with a 2-0 home win against Dumbarton, Eamonn Brophy and Mitchell Pinnock on target in the first half.

In Group D, Oli Shaw got Ross County's opener against Stirling Albion and Ross Stewart converted a second-half penalty before Regan Charles-Cook rounded off their win in front of 300 fans.

They could be seeded in the next round, depending on the outcome of Hibs v Dundee.

David Gold netted twice and Scott Stewart added a third as Arbroath defeated Elgin City 3-0.

In Group G, Jonathan Obika's late header gave 10-man St Mirren victory at Queen's Park, with Joe Shaughnessy having been sent off.

Partick Thistle and Greenock Morton drew 0-0 in the other group game, Thistle winning the penalty shootout 4-2 to secure the additional point.

In Group H, Livingston recovered from Thomas Robert's opener for Airdrie to win 4-1, Alan Forrest and Jay-Emmanuel Thomas scoring twice with the latter's first from the spot.

Alloa are runners-up after Liam Buchanan's hat-trick helped them to a 4-2 win over Stenhousemuir, having been two down. Steven Hetherington got the final goal.

In Group F, Ayr United beat Stranraer 6-5 on penalties to win the section after a 1-1 draw. Darryl Duffy's early opener for Stranraer was cancelled out by Luke McCowan in the second half.

In Group A, Manny Duku scored the only goal for Raith Rovers at Cowdenbeath as they finished runners up behind Hearts, but it wasn't enough to see them through.