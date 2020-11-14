Latvia v Faroe Islands

Offside, Latvia. Vladislavs Gutkovskis tries a through ball, but Janis Ikaunieks is caught offside.
Line-ups
Latvia
- 12Ozols
- 11Savalnieks
- 6Cernomordijs
- 4Dubra
- 13Jurkovskis
- 21Karklins
- 8Rugins
- 7Kamess
- 10Ikaunieks
- 14Ciganiks
- 22Gutkovskis
Substitutes
- 1Ikstens
- 2Ontuzans
- 3Oss
- 5Stuglis
- 9Ikaunieks
- 15Saveljevs
- 16Jaunzems
- 17Krollis
- 18Stuglis
- 19Kigurs
- 20Uldrikis
- 23Oss
Faroe Islands
- 12Gestsson
- 9Rólantsson
- 15Faero
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 7Bjartalid
- 10Vatnhamar
- 13Baldvinsson
- 16Vatnhamar
- 11Andrasson Olsen
- 18Egilsson Olsen
Substitutes
- 1Nielsen
- 2Danielsen
- 4Wardum
- 8Justinussen
- 14Jacobsen
- 17Bartalsstovu
- 19Jonsson
- 20Berg Í Soylu
- 21Hansen
- 22Jakobsen
- 23Joensen
- Referee:
- Nikola Dabanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).
Post update
Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ritvars Rugins (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Post update
Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia).
Post update
Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Roberts Ozols.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).
Post update
Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Latvia. Roberts Savalnieks tries a through ball, but Vladimirs Kamess is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ritvars Rugins (Latvia).
Post update
Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Kriss Karklins (Latvia).
