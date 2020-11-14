UEFA Nations League - Group D1
LatviaLatvia0Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0

Latvia v Faroe Islands

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 12Ozols
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 6Cernomordijs
  • 4Dubra
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 21Karklins
  • 8Rugins
  • 7Kamess
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 22Gutkovskis

Substitutes

  • 1Ikstens
  • 2Ontuzans
  • 3Oss
  • 5Stuglis
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 15Saveljevs
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 17Krollis
  • 18Stuglis
  • 19Kigurs
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 23Oss

Faroe Islands

  • 12Gestsson
  • 9Rólantsson
  • 15Faero
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3Davidsen
  • 7Bjartalid
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 16Vatnhamar
  • 11Andrasson Olsen
  • 18Egilsson Olsen

Substitutes

  • 1Nielsen
  • 2Danielsen
  • 4Wardum
  • 8Justinussen
  • 14Jacobsen
  • 17Bartalsstovu
  • 19Jonsson
  • 20Berg Í Soylu
  • 21Hansen
  • 22Jakobsen
  • 23Joensen
Referee:
Nikola Dabanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamFaroe Islands
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Latvia. Vladislavs Gutkovskis tries a through ball, but Janis Ikaunieks is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

  4. Post update

    Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ritvars Rugins (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia).

  7. Post update

    Klaemint Andrasson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Roberts Ozols.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

  11. Post update

    Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Latvia. Roberts Savalnieks tries a through ball, but Vladimirs Kamess is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ritvars Rugins (Latvia).

  14. Post update

    Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).

  18. Post update

    Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Kriss Karklins (Latvia).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar32102027
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland42115237
2Italy41303216
3Netherlands41212205
4Bos-Herze402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria43016429
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales431030310
2Finland43014139
3R. of Ireland402213-22
4Bulgaria401315-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium430110469
2Denmark42114227
3England42113217
4Iceland4004211-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands532073411
2Malta52217528
3Latvia504123-14
4Andorra502316-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42116247
2Germany41307616
3Ukraine420247-36
4Switzerland402257-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg540173412
2Montenegro531162410
3Azerbaijan512224-25
4Cyprus501406-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus42116517
2Lithuania412134-15
3Albania41212115
4Kazakhstan411234-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431091810
2France431073410
3Croatia4103611-53
4Sweden400418-70

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia42207438
2Hungary42114317
3Turkey403134-13
4Serbia402236-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia431060610
2Greece42204138
3Kosovo402224-22
4Moldova401318-71

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland431052310
2Czech Rep42026516
3Israel41216605
4Slovakia401348-41

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia41307616
2Georgia41305416
3Armenia41216515
4Estonia402247-32
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories