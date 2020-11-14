UEFA Nations League - Group C1
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0MontenegroMontenegro0

Azerbaijan v Montenegro

UEFA Nations League - Group C1

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 14Badalov
  • 15Huseynov
  • 3Salahli
  • 13Huseynov
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 2Qarayev
  • 10Sadikhov
  • 7Mutallimov
  • 11Emreli Anar

Substitutes

  • 1Oglu Balayev
  • 4Mammadov
  • 8Aliyev
  • 9Seydaev
  • 16Jamalov
  • 17Isgandarli
  • 18Celik
  • 19Abbasov
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 21Seydiyev
  • 22Nacafov
  • 23Bayramov

Montenegro

  • 12Mijatovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 2Sofranac
  • 5Vujacic
  • 6Radunovic
  • 7Ivanovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 8Bakic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 10Jovetic
  • 9Mugosa

Substitutes

  • 1Petkovic
  • 3Balic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Savicevic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 20Islamovic
  • 21Boljevic
  • 22Raickovic
Referee:
Sergei Ivanov

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Montenegro. Igor Ivanovic tries a through ball, but Stevan Jovetic is caught offside.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar32102027
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland42115237
2Italy41303216
3Netherlands41212205
4Bos-Herze402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria43016429
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales431030310
2Finland43014139
3R. of Ireland402213-22
4Bulgaria401315-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium430110469
2Denmark42114227
3England42113217
4Iceland4004211-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands532073411
2Malta52217528
3Latvia504123-14
4Andorra502316-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42116247
2Germany41307616
3Ukraine420247-36
4Switzerland402257-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg531163310
2Montenegro531162410
3Azerbaijan512224-25
4Cyprus502305-52

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus42116517
2Lithuania412134-15
3Albania41212115
4Kazakhstan411234-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431091810
2France431073410
3Croatia4103611-53
4Sweden400418-70

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia42207438
2Hungary42114317
3Turkey403134-13
4Serbia402236-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia431060610
2Greece42204138
3Kosovo402224-22
4Moldova401318-71

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland431052310
2Czech Rep42026516
3Israel41216605
4Slovakia401348-41

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia41307616
2Georgia41305416
3Armenia41216515
4Estonia402247-32
View full UEFA Nations League tables

