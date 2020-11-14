Cyprus v Luxembourg

Attempt saved. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Cyprus
- 1Demetriou
- 7AntoniouBooked at 1mins
- 3Shelis
- 19Laifis
- 4IoannouBooked at 14mins
- 20Kastanos
- 13Kousoulos
- 18Artymatas
- 23Pittas
- 2IliaBooked at 22mins
- 21Tzionis
Substitutes
- 5Katelaris
- 6Kyriakou
- 8Kyriakou
- 9Christofi
- 10Papafotis
- 11Makris
- 12Kyriakides
- 14Kakoullis
- 15Gogic
- 16Ioannou
- 17Loizou
- 22Michael
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 5Selimovic
- 7Gerson
- 13CarlsonBooked at 19mins
- 11Thill
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 17Pinto
- 10Rodrigues
- 20Muratovic
- 9Sinani
Substitutes
- 2Korac
- 3Mahmutovic
- 4Olesen
- 6Bohnert
- 8Rupil
- 12Schon
- 14Bensi
- 15Thill
- 19Skenderovic
- 21Deville
- 22Martins Santos da Graça
- 23Kips
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Mica Pinto (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus).
Post update
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Vahid Selimovic.
Post update
Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marios Ilia (Cyprus).
Post update
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Post update
Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).
Booking
Marios Ilia (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marios Ilia (Cyprus).
Post update
Foul by Edvin Muratovic (Luxembourg).
Post update
Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.
Post update
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Vahid Selimovic.
Booking
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Post update
Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
