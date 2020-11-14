UEFA Nations League - Group C1
CyprusCyprus0LuxembourgLuxembourg1

Cyprus v Luxembourg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Cyprus

  • 1Demetriou
  • 7AntoniouBooked at 1mins
  • 3Shelis
  • 19Laifis
  • 4IoannouBooked at 14mins
  • 20Kastanos
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 18Artymatas
  • 23Pittas
  • 2IliaBooked at 22mins
  • 21Tzionis

Substitutes

  • 5Katelaris
  • 6Kyriakou
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 9Christofi
  • 10Papafotis
  • 11Makris
  • 12Kyriakides
  • 14Kakoullis
  • 15Gogic
  • 16Ioannou
  • 17Loizou
  • 22Michael

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 5Selimovic
  • 7Gerson
  • 13CarlsonBooked at 19mins
  • 11Thill
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 17Pinto
  • 10Rodrigues
  • 20Muratovic
  • 9Sinani

Substitutes

  • 2Korac
  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 4Olesen
  • 6Bohnert
  • 8Rupil
  • 12Schon
  • 14Bensi
  • 15Thill
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 21Deville
  • 22Martins Santos da Graça
  • 23Kips
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Mica Pinto (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Vahid Selimovic.

  5. Post update

    Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marios Ilia (Cyprus).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

  8. Post update

    Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).

  11. Booking

    Marios Ilia (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marios Ilia (Cyprus).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Edvin Muratovic (Luxembourg).

  15. Post update

    Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerson Rodrigues.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Vahid Selimovic.

  18. Booking

    Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

  20. Post update

    Minas Antoniou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar32102027
2Liechtenstein31112114
3San Marino402203-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland42115237
2Italy41303216
3Netherlands41212205
4Bos-Herze402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria43016429
2Norway430111389
3Romania411248-44
4Northern Ireland401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales431030310
2Finland43014139
3R. of Ireland402213-22
4Bulgaria401315-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium430110469
2Denmark42114227
3England42113217
4Iceland4004211-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands532073411
2Malta52217528
3Latvia504123-14
4Andorra502316-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42116247
2Germany41307616
3Ukraine420247-36
4Switzerland402257-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg540173412
2Montenegro531162410
3Azerbaijan512224-25
4Cyprus501406-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus42116517
2Lithuania412134-15
3Albania41212115
4Kazakhstan411234-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431091810
2France431073410
3Croatia4103611-53
4Sweden400418-70

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia42207438
2Hungary42114317
3Turkey403134-13
4Serbia402236-32

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia431060610
2Greece42204138
3Kosovo402224-22
4Moldova401318-71

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland431052310
2Czech Rep42026516
3Israel41216605
4Slovakia401348-41

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia41307616
2Georgia41305416
3Armenia41216515
4Estonia402247-32
View full UEFA Nations League tables

