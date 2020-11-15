The second episode starts with Martin Boyle denting morale at Tynecastle with a double in the Edinburgh derby

It's getting interesting. Four months into the season, Hearts are bottom of the Scottish Premiership. They have one point from seven games. Next up? An Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Daniel Stendel is in charge. Craig Levein and Austin MacPhee are still on the payroll. But how does the club navigate their poor form, the January transfer window, and the looming pandemic? Here are some of the things we find out in the second instalment of this three-part series...

Stendel steals the show

We knew he was a character. Ann Budge said as much when she hired him. But we really get to know Stendel in this episode and he turns out to be rather quirky.

After the defeat by Hibernian, he decides the players need to bond off-the-pitch. How better to do that than a go-karting session?

He's then asked who he would choose if he was able to sign any player in the world. Who do you think he chooses? Lionel Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo? Kylian Mbappe? Neymar? Kevin De Bruyne?

No. Arturo Vidal. Not that the Chilean is a bad player - he would have no doubt been a fantastic midfield partner for Oliver Bozanic - but really? Barcelona sold him to Inter Milan for a similar price to the one Hearts paid for Mirsad Beslija in 2006.

The affable Stendel also reveals he wears a Harry Potter necklace - featuring a 'golden snitch' - as a good luck charm. He throws a pretend tantrum during a training-ground competition. And when Hearts send around their preliminary Covid-19 guidelines, he asks his backroom staff "what is wipes?".

Head of firing - Craig Levein

Plenty was made of the fact that Levein was kept on the payroll beyond his sacking, but what was he actually doing to justify his wage?

"It was quite weird," he says. "I lost the manager's job in October and then Ann asked me to help out with players who were on their way out. I was doing that and trying to stay out of the way, basically."

Yes, that is quite weird. So his job was to tell the players the new manager didn't want to keep that they should pack their bags. Regrets? No it's a good laugh isn't it?

The transfer circus

This was a nice reminder of who Hearts actually signed last January.

We see the arrival of Donis Avdijaj, who made [checks notes] three league appearances. Toby Sibbick joins from Barnsley, making [checks notes] two league appearances, the same number as Marcel Langer. And Liam Boyce also joins. He did well, in fairness.

Meanwhile, it is revealed Hearts ran out of time to complete the signing of striker Mamadou Thiam.

But the most fascinating element is the behind-the-scenes elements of the signings. The tireless work of the media, marketing, finance and HR staff.

Stendel is seen delivering a bouquet of flowers for head of HR, Janine Brown, for her role in securing his targets. It is a reminder to fans of all clubs that signing a player is not as simple as it sounds.