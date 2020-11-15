Scottish League Cup - Group B
HibernianHibernian16:30DundeeDundee
Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Scotland

Hibernian v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 33Barnes
  • 6McGinn
  • 24McGregor
  • 4Hanlon
  • 25Doig
  • 8Wright
  • 14Mallan
  • 11Newell
  • 18Murphy
  • 10Boyle
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinn
  • 26Mackie
  • 29Shanley
  • 30Samson
  • 43Elder

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16Elliott
  • 2Kerr
  • 23Marshall
  • 3McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 26Adam
  • 10McGowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 9Mullen
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 13Legzdins
  • 20Wilkie
  • 27Strachan
  • 39Hamilton
  • 40Blacklock
Referee:
John Beaton

Match report to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th November 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts440083512
2Raith Rovers42117708
3Inverness CT41214406
4East Fife410356-13
5Cowdenbeath401304-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee33008089
2Hibernian33006249
3Cove Rangers411247-35
4Brora Rangers4022610-42
5Forfar401338-52

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone43101221010
2Dundee Utd42117348
3Peterhead42116518
4Kelty Hearts41124404
5Brechin4004318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4310125711
2Arbroath43019459
3Elgin420257-26
4Stirling410338-53
5Montrose4013510-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline440092712
2Falkirk43019369
3Kilmarnock420246-26
4Clyde410369-33
5Dumbarton4004210-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr42118538
2Annan Athletic42119457
3Stranraer41306517
4Hamilton42027616
5Albion4013515-102

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren422084410
2Queen of Sth41307527
3Partick Thistle412134-17
4Morton41304316
5Queen's Park400417-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston44001531212
2Alloa43019549
3Edinburgh City411259-44
4Airdrieonians410337-43
5Stenhousemuir4013412-82
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories