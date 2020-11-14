Bristol Rovers: Manager Ben Garner sacked by League One club
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Ben Garner following a 4-1 home defeat by Fleetwood Town in League One.
Rovers have only won three of their 11 games this season and are 18th in the table.
Garner, 40, took over in December 2019 but only won six of his 33 matches in charge.
Head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington will take charge of the first team on a temporary basis while they look for a new manager.
The job was Garner's first managerial role when he replaced Graham Coughlan, but his first season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and Rovers finished 14th.
"The club would like to thank Ben Garner for all his hard work and wish him the very best of luck for the future," a club statement said.