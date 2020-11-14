Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Ben Garner looked dejected after Bristol Rovers' heavy home defeat by Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Ben Garner following a 4-1 home defeat by Fleetwood Town in League One.

Rovers have only won three of their 11 games this season and are 18th in the table.

Garner, 40, took over in December 2019 but only won six of his 33 matches in charge.

Head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington will take charge of the first team on a temporary basis while they look for a new manager.

The job was Garner's first managerial role when he replaced Graham Coughlan, but his first season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and Rovers finished 14th.