Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers12:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Sunday 22nd November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1412203733438
2Celtic1393134132130
3Aberdeen128221911826
4Hibernian147431914525
5Dundee Utd155551218-620
6Kilmarnock145271816217
7Motherwell134361518-315
8St Johnstone144371117-615
9Ross County153481026-1613
10Livingston153391424-1012
11St Mirren12327715-811
12Hamilton1321101435-217
