Leeds United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sead Kolasinac is one of two Arsenal players to have tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is available again following a month out with a shoulder problem.

Rodrigo could also feature after recovering from Covid-19 but Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton and Diego Llorente are unavailable.

Arsenal will be without Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny after their positive coronavirus tests on international duty.

Thomas Partey is unavailable because of a thigh injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There's surely got to be a reaction from Arsenal after such a poor performance in their defeat by Aston Villa.

But I am going to go with Leeds here. They had a heavy defeat of their own, against Crystal Palace, but that game might have been a very different story if Patrick Bamford's equaliser had not been ruled out by a ridiculous offside decision.

I really do think this game is especially hard to call, but that is Leeds at the moment - they will go for it, but give the opposition chances.

With the Gunners, the question is more about whether they turn up as a team - a case of 'same old Arsenal' if you like. They had just started to improve and had looked as if they were about to kick on under Mikel Arteta but instead they have been very inconsistent.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won six of the past seven meetings, drawing the other.

The Gunners have won their last four top-flight away games against Leeds.

Leeds United

Leeds could lose three consecutive league matches for the first time under Marcelo Bielsa.

They had conceded a joint league-high 17 goals after the opening eight rounds of matches.

Eight of the goals let in by Leeds have come from set-pieces. It's the highest tally in the division; Arsenal have yet to concede any in this manner.

Leeds have kept just one clean sheet in their past 21 Premier League home matches.

Their tally of 14 Premier League goals scored is the most after eight matches by a promoted club since Charlton Athletic in 2000-01.

Only one of Patrick Bamford's seven Premier League goals this season has come at home.

Arsenal