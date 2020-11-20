Liverpool v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's unavailable players include Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is out because of the groin injury he sustained on international duty, while Mohamed Salah is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are also absentees but Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be involved.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will provide a fitness update on his squad on Friday afternoon, with early reports suggesting Ricardo Pereira might return after eight months out.

Wesley Fofana pulled out of France's Under-21 squad because of a knee problem but is expected to be fit, while Timothy Castagne is also back in full training after missing City's past four games with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool are short of fit centre-halves and they also need to find a way of dealing with Jamie Vardy's pace.

It may well be that they use Fabinho alongside Joel Matip at the back, if the Brazilian midfielder is fit after his hamstring injury.

Nat Phillips is a natural centre-half of course, but his real strength is heading and Leicester never really load the box and send in a lot of crosses.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out too and whether it is Neco Williams or James Milner who replaces him on Sunday, it will be as part of a back four that have never played a competitive game together as a unit before.

Vardy is probably scenting blood. They will do very well to keep him quiet.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games against Leicester, winning seven, since losing three in a row at Anfield between 1997 and 2000.

The Foxes have only taken one point from the past six top-flight meetings. Their most recent triumph in this fixture was 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in February 2017.

Liverpool

Liverpool can establish an outright club league record of 64 home games unbeaten this Sunday. Their previous 63-match run without defeat was ended by Leicester in January 1981.

The Reds have also equalled the club top-flight record of scoring in 38 successive home matches, previously set between May 1967 and February 1969.

They could become the first side in Premier League history to come from behind to win in four consecutive home matches.

Liverpool's only clean sheet in 13 Premier League games came at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded a league-high 11 first-half goals this season.

Diogo Jota could become the first player to score in each of his first four top-flight home games for Liverpool.

Leicester City