Rangers are eyeing up a January move for Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean, who has been in and out of the Norwich team since they were relegated to the Championship. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool's current injury crisis will not factor into whether Andy Robertson starts for Scotland, insists manager Steve Clarke, but the captain is a doubt for today's game with Slovakia. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has thanked predecessor Alex McLeish for kick-starting the journey that ended in Belgrade glory on Thursday. (Sun) external-link

Frank Leboeuf helped Steve Clarke end Chelsea's 26-year wait for silverware, paving a way for a trophy-laden era at the club and now the Frenchman reckons his old team-mate's return to England's national stadium as a manager next summer can herald a bright new dawn for Scotland. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former striker Harald Brattbakk would like to see Kristoffer Ajer stay at Celtic for the long term but says the club should cash in on his fellow Norwegian if the defender has his heart set on leaving. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Club legend Davie Hay believes Celtic trio Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Leigh Griffiths will get a massive boost from Scotland's Euro success. (Sun) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke reveals he was interested in signing striker Lyndon Dykes while in charge of Kilmarnock. (Sun) external-link

Experienced defender Darren McGregor treasures his mentor role at Hibernian as he opens up on supporting Kevin Nisbet and the pain of losing a father. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Glenn Middleton has not featured for Rangers this season but the 20-year-old winger says he'll keep fighting for first-team spot at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link