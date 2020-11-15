Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

St Johnstone midfielder McCann started alongside Paddy McNair and Michael Smith

Northern Ireland debutant Ali McCann was left "disappointed" by Sunday's 2-1 Nations League defeat in Austria.

Josh Magennis gave NI the lead in the 75th minute but late goals from Louis Schaub and Adrian Grbic turned the game on its head.

McCann, 20, was handed his international debut by Ian Baraclough.

"In the end it is gutting to come away with nothing but there are positive signs and we are disappointed to come away empty-handed," said McCann.

St Johnstone midfielder McCann was first called into the senior squad by former Under-21 manager Baraclough for October's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

The youngster didn't look out of place at international level, putting in some and was replaced by Steven Davis with seven minutes remaining.

Stuart Dallas

"It was tough. I was obviously nervous going into the game but once you get a few touches and get up to the speed of it," added McCann.

"It's just football in the end. I felt comfortable once I got into it and I thought we were good and just unlucky in the end."

NI can put it right

After the disappointment of missing gout on the Euro 2020 finals on Thursday, Northern Ireland frustrated a lively Austria outfit and looked set for three points when Magennis struck the opener.

However Schaub, who looked to be in a offside position, hit the equaliser before Grbic finished well with three minutes to play.

"We worked on our shape in the days leading up to the game. That worked out really well and we limited them until the last 10 minutes," said McCann.

"We hit them on the counter and in the first half in particular we had a good few chances and probably had a goal or two.

"We have got another game on Wednesday to put it right so hopefully we can get anther three points there."