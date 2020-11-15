Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City have won all four of their league games this season

Glasgow City went three points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a thrilling 3-2 win over Hibernian as Rangers lost to Celtic.

Holders City and Rangers began the day level after three straight wins apiece.

But American striker Summer Green's stoppage-time penalty at Rangers' training ground secured a victory that lifts Celtic into second place.

Spartans secured their first points by beating Forfar Farmington 1-0, as did Motherwell, beating Hearts 3-0.

That leaves Hearts, promoted from SWPL2 last season, as the only side without a point so far after four games each.

Another American striker, Nicole Robertson, broke the deadlock on her Glasgow debut at Broadwood Stadium 12 minutes after the break.

The 23-year-old, who left B93 in Denmark's top flight this summer, headed in at the back post from a Rachel McLauchlan cross.

Amy Gallacher forced a save from City goalkeeper Lee Alexander and a looping Colette Cavanagh drive struck the top of the crossbar, but Jenna Clark extended the lead with a header from a Mairead Fulton cross.

Hibs were back in it a minute later when Ellis Notley's fine through ball set up striker Kirsty Morrison for a cool chipped finish.

Fulton restored the two-goal advantage with a 18-yard strike off underside of bar before Hibs gave their hosts a nervous final few minutes after Siobhan Hunter blasted a free-kick through the defensive wall.

There was late drama in the Glasgow derby between Scotland's two new full-time professional outfits as Celtic had the ball in the net in the final seconds against Rangers only to realise that the referee had already blown for a penalty, which was dispatched by their summer signing from Swedish top-flight outfit Vittsjo.

There was drama too at Ainslie Park, where Spartans broke down Forfar's resistance controversially with a header from Becky Galbraith that was ruled to have crossed the line off the underside of the bar.