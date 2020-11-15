Ray Clemence: Former England goalkeeper dies aged 72

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments91

Ray Clemence
Clemence leading out England against Brazil at Wembley in 1981

Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72.

In a statement on Sunday, the Clemence family said he "passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family".

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain," they added.

Clemence, who won five league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool between 1967 and 1981, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2005.

He also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and two Uefa Cups during his time at Anfield.

In total, he made 470 league appearances for Liverpool before joining Tottenham.

During his seven-year spell at Spurs, Clemence helped the club retain the FA Cup in 1982 and clocked up 330 appearances.

The legendary goalkeeper, capped by England on 61 occasions, also worked on the north London club's coaching staff and was inducted into the Tottenham Hotspur Hall of Fame in November 2014.

Clemence made his England debut in 1972 and spent the majority of his 11-year international career in a battle with Peter Shilton for the number-one shirt.

He captained the Three Lions for the first and only time in a narrow defeat to Brazil at Wembley in 1981 and later took up the role of goalkeeper coach with the Football Association.

Ray Clemence
Clemence (far right) was England goalkeeper coach under Sven-Goran Eriksson (left)

His wife Veronica, son Stephen and daughters Sarah and Julie added: "The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he's received over the years.

"He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten."

Former England keeper Peter Shilton wrote on Twitterexternal-link: "I'm absolutely devastated to be told of the sad news that Ray Clemence has just passed away. We were rivals but good friends.

"Ray was a brilliant goalkeeper with a terrific sense of humour. I will miss him a great deal as we've kept friends long after retiring. RIP my friend."

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish added: "Today we have lost a true legend. Clem was a fantastic team-mate and great to be around. I will never forget how he helped me to settle in at Anfield.

"Our thoughts are with the Clemence family. RIP Clem."

'An LFC giant who was also a giant of a man' - tributes from former players

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • The tributes from all those top players says everything and more.

    I love the 1981 photo with the curly perm mullets - no wonder the Brazilian player is having a laugh!

    RIP Clem.

  • How come nobody mentions he started out at Scunthorpe in the late 60's before his move to bigger and better things.Guess its just because Scunny aren't in the Premier League!

  • Great keeper in a fantastic LFC team in the 70’s—MOT

  • RIP, Clem. A wonderful football and a real gentleman, who I had the pleasure of meeting on several occasions.

  • RIP Ray Clemence. A great goalkeeper. We had him and Peter Shilton at the same time. A true embarrassment of riches.

  • RIP Ray Clemence. A brilliant goalie.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Thank you for the memories, and the trophies.
    Sleep well Sir. YNWA XXXX

  • One of those deaths that makes you say Oh no. Sounds like the poor guy had a really rough ride over a long time. Let's remember the good (and great) times and be grateful that he was part of a golden age of English goalkeeping.

  • The best keeper I ever saw. Quicker in his thoughts and execution than Peter Shilton and even quicker in the dive than Peter Bonetti.

  • Top goalie. RIP

  • Very sad. A very fine goalkeeper. Back then, England were blessed with two great keepers in Shilton and Clemence. As a Scot, I remember King Kenny scoring the winner for Scotland v England at Hampden with one of the worst goals he ever scored. It came off his knee I think and somehow crawled through Clems legs. When he joined Liverpool it became a running joke between the 2.

  • Unbelievable goalkeeper. RIP

  • Rest easy Ray, great keeper.!!!!!

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Sad sad day one of my childhood heroes from that legendary Liverpool team. RIP RAY always no1

  • Unbelievable that he fought this dreadful illness off for fifteen years. Speaks volumes about the man. Leeds fans of my age will remember him only too well. Less chance of anyone getting through the pearly gates now! R.I.P. Ray.

  • What a legend, should have more England caps than he did R.I.P

  • Best 2 England players in that era, Clemence and Shilton. Ironically in the one position where only 1 could play.

    Another England legend passes.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories